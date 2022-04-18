Acharya's Bhale Bhale Banjara song promo goes viral ahead of its release

The much awaited Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan starrer Acharya is going to be released in theatres on April 29. Ahead of the release of the film the makers are busy in promotion of the film. The makers of the film have announced to release another song from the film at 4.05pm on April 18. The promo of the song Bhale Bhale Banjara was released on April 16.

“Siruthaa Pululaa Sindaata https://youtu.be/aifdsCXusuE #BhaleBhaleBanjara song out tomorrow at 4:05 PM" tweeted Konidela Pro Company, the co-producer of the movie.

Bhale Bhale Banjara’s promo video has garnered more than 1.5 million views in just 16 hours since its release on YouTube. The promo has raised the anticipation among the fans as Bhale Bhale Banjara marks the first dance number featuring the father son duo, Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi, together.

The song has been sung by Shankar Mahadevan and Rahul Sipligunj while the song has been written by Ramajogayya Sastry. The song is choreographed by Sekhar. Three songs of the film have already been released by the makers.

Koratala Siva has written and directed Acharya while the film is bankrolled by Matinee Entertainment and Konidela Production Company. The film features Pooja Hegde, Kajal Aggarwal, Sonu Sood and Jisshu Sengupta in pivotal roles.

Mani Shankar has composed the music for the socio-political action drama, while cinematography has been handled by Tirru.

Acharya’s storyline centres on a middle-aged Naxalite who turned social reformer and launched a fight against the Endowments Department because of misappropriation of temple funds and donations.

A grand pre-release event of the film is scheduled to take place in Hyderabad on April 23. Andhra Pradesh CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is expected to attend the event.

Apart from Acharya, Chiranjeevi will also be seen in Mohan Raja’s directorial Godfather. The film is the Telugu remake of the hit Malayalam film Lucifer. Nayanthara and Satyadev Kancharana will be seen in key roles in the film. Godfather also marks the Telugu debut of Salman Khan who will be essaying a cameo role in the film.

Ram Charan’s next project will be S Shankar’s tentatively titled film RC15. Kiara Advani has been roped in to play the female lead in the film.

