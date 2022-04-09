Acharya's Pre-Release Event To Be Held in Hyderabad on This Date. All You Need To Know

The makers of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan-starrer Acharya will hold a pre-release event of the film in Hyderabad’s Yousufguda Police Grounds on 24 April. The makers have also received the official’s approval for the event.

Pawan Kalyan, SS Rajamouli, Trivikram Srinivas, and many other bigwigs of the industry are expected to attend the event. The makers are also planning to release the trailer of Acharya on 24 April, according to the reports.

For the unversed, Acharya will be released theatrically on 29 April 2022. The film has Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan in the lead role while Pooja Hegde and Kajal Aggrawal will be seen as female leads.

Advertisement

Sonu Sood, Jisshu Sengupta, Vennela Kishore, and Saurav Lokesh will appear in key roles in the film.

Billed as an action drama flick, Acharya is written and directed by Kortala Shiva. Matinee Entertainment and Konidela Production Company have collaborated to produce the film.

Mani Sharma composed the music for the film while Tirru has been in charge of the cinematography.

Acharya was launched in October 2019. The principal photography for the film began in January 2020. The filming of Acharya was going at a brisk pace until it was suspended in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Acharya’s plotline revolves around a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer, who has launched a fight against the Endowments Department over the misappropriation of temple funds and donations.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan’s latest film, RRR is all set to make Rs 1000 crores at the box office. SS Rajamouli’s directorial features Ram Charan in the role of the freedom fighter Alluri Seetharama Raju, whereas Jr NTR plays the Komaram Bheem.

Advertisement

Director S Shankar has cast Ram Charan for his film, tentatively titled RC 15. The film is said to be a political drama.

Chiranjeevi will be seen in Godfather, which is directed by Mohan Raja. Godfather is the official remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer, which was released in 2019. Salman Khan will also play a cameo role in the film.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.