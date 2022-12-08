'Achieved More Than I Thought': Rahul Yadav Nakka On 5-Year Career Journey

Producer Rahul Yadav Nakka recently completed 5 years of his production company Swadharm Entertainment. On this occasion, Rahul held a media meet, which is currently going viral all over. Rahul has produced many hit films under his banner like Masooda, Agent Sai Srinivasa, and many more. While starting the interview the producer said that these 5 years have been a roller coaster ride he has achieved more than he thought and thanked everyone who contributed to it.

He said that he was very happy about the success of Masoooda. According to him if one makes a film with a genuine, honest, and disciplined approach, people will like it.

If there is an unknown cast, people put those movies under the category of small films which is not fair.

In the beginning, Masooda was released in fewer theatres but later the number of theatres increased. From my first movie, if the movie was released on Friday, theatres have been increasing since Saturday.

More publicity is done for star hero movies and people set expectations from the beginning and visit the theatres, he said, adding that with movies like Masooda, people don’t care about the promotion if the story is good. But as a producer, one should be careful about how the film is made and about the promotions.

When it comes to the length, we all are used to fast-paced movies. Drama needs setup and time. It may seem slow but if I take that pace.

Some also talked about the song in the second half of Masooda. Replying to this Rahul said the movie has a graph and it should fall somewhere. Movies are made by following certain guidelines.

Further, he said, I don’t give much importance to the narration. I believe that the more depth the story is written, the better the film will be. While reading the complete story somewhere, I learned about the personality who wrote that story.

“I entered the film industry by chance. I did engineering. Later I prepared for civil service. After that, I got into real estate with the idea of doing something on my own. I also wanted to run a small pharma industry. During that time I met Gowtam Tinnanuri through common friends," he said.

“Later, he told me about Malli Raava and I read the whole thing. I like it very much. That’s how I got into the industry.

“I even challenged myself to introduce 5 new directors in the trailer release ceremony of Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya and I will do it after that too.

“For the movie Masooda, I wanted to make it technically excellent. Whatever happened, I did what I thought. We have spent 200 days at locations for the movie. Usually, one room is enough for a horror movie. But this movie has a big canvas," he added.

December 8 marks the 5th anniversary of our banner. “I think I have achieved more than I thought when establishing this banner. I did not even think that I would make three films and that each one would be successful. Even I introduced three directors, I would say that I have achieved a lot," he added.

While ending the conversation, Rahul expressed his gratitude to the audience, media, and well-wishers who supported his company and the films coming they produced.

