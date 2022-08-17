Achyut Potdar To Make Grand Entry in Jivachi Hotiya Kahili, Details Inside

The lead characters of the Marathi show Maza Hoshil Na are doing an amazing job and have therefore become fan favourites. People love the story of Aditya and Sai in the daily soap. The story of three generations in one show touched the audience’s hearts.

Among them all, the character of Vinayak Brahme has stood out for people. Played by veteran actor Achyut Potdar, he has done justice to the role. Now, Vinayak will be returning to the Marathi screens in a new show. Actor Achyut will be reprising his role as Vinayak for the show Jivachi Hotiya Kahili. He will make his grand entry in the show on the occasion of Independence Day. The show airs on the Sony Marathi channel at 7.30 pm from Monday to Saturday.

Achyut is currently 87 years old and still gives his best on screen. He has acted in 125 Bollywood movies, more than 26 plays and more than 45 commercials. Apart from this, he has also acted in multiple Marathi movies and shows. He even acted during the Covid period for the show Maza Hoshil Na. His passion attracts people to watch his work and with his entry into the show, audiences will now be expecting great twists and turns. Achyut’s entry will pique everyone’s interest in the show.

Achyut will enter the show when Appa, played by Vidyadhar Joshi and Tatyaa, played by Atul Kale will start fighting during the flag-hoisting ceremony. Achyut will enter the show as the village leader who will go by the name of Bhaskar Anand on the show. He will have a huge hand in resolving the fight and the cast will then be conducting the flag-hoisting ceremony.

Jivachi Hotiya Kahili and many other shows are serving the audience with some great Marathi love stories and people are enjoying them thoroughly. This is visible in the kind of response the shows are getting and the way they are being discussed on social media.

