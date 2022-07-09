Actor Aadi Saikumar-Starrer Tees Maar Khan to Hit The Big Screen on August 19

Actor Aadi Saikumar was last seen in the film Black essaying the role of a police constable Aditya. Black was a box office success with many calling it an edge-of-the-seat thriller. Now he will be seen in Tees Maar Khan directed by Kalyanji Gogana. According to the makers, Tees Maar Khan will be released on August 19. Saikumar’s fans are happy with the announcement of Tees Maar Khan’s release date.

The teaser of the film was released a month ago. Saikumar will be seen essaying three characters in the film. He will play the role of a goon, police officer and college student in this film. Payal Rajput will showcase the role of Saikumar’s lady love in the film. Actors Thakur Anoop Singh and Kabir Duhan Singh will also be seen in this film.

Tees Maar Khan is bankrolled by Nagam Tirupathi Reddy under his banner Vision Cinemas. Sai Kartheek composed the music. Bal Reddy has handled the cinematography. Manikanth is in charge of the editing.

According to fans, Saikumar effortlessly got into the skin of each character in Tees Maar Khan’s teaser. The best thing about this teaser is that Prabhas and Pawan Kalyan fans are rooting for Saikumar. This support from fans of top-notch actors shows the popularity of Saikumar.

Even Ram Charan and Allu Arjun’s fans stepped forward with their support for Tees Maar Khan. The teaser is replete with high-octane action sequences.

Some also criticised the teaser. According to these users, directors should now stop making films with routine formulas. The audience expressed their anguish over the fact that there was nothing new in these films apart from done and dusted action scenes.

According to reports, the shooting of Tees Maar Khan is on the verge of completion. It remains to be seen how the audience reacts to this film. Kalyanji Gogana was last seen as Sundari’s director which was a failure.

