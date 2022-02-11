Actor Abhidnya Bhave to Appear on This Zee Marathi Show Next

Abhidnya Bhave keeps her fans updated about her upcoming ventures through social media. The actor has once again posted a video about her new project. According to the video, the actor will be a part of a new show titled. Tu Tevha Tashi. Popular actor Swapnil Joshi, too, will be seen on the show after many years.

Sharing the video Abhidnya informed her fans that she is going to be a part of this amazing show. She wrote that she hopes to receive the same amount of love and appreciation. The actor also thanked Zee Marathi and its team for this opportunity. Abhidnya tagged Zee Marathi’s official Instagram handle.

Along with Swapnil, Shilpa Tulskar will also be seen on the show. Both Swapnil and Shilpa can be seen in this video shared by Abhidnya. Swapnil and Shilpa will be seen opposite each other in the series. Swapnil had also recently shared the first promo of the show on his Instagram handle.

While Abhidnya shared the promo, the details about her role are not known yet. It is unclear whether she will play a negative or a positive role. However, the fans are really excited to see Abhidnya in the show. There is a high expectation of this series since the star cast is very interesting.

