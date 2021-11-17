Actor Adnan Sajid Khan aka Gullu Dada Quits Hyderabadi Film Industry Citing Huge Losses

Actor-filmmaker Adnan Sajid Khan, popularly known as Gullu Dada, has quit the Hyderabadi film industry. The actor posted on Facebook announcing his decision, to which netizens reacted and sent him best wishes. Gullu Dada also shared his views in a video posted on Facebook Tuesday evening. He said that he wants to focus on his restaurant business in Hyderabad.

When News18 contacted Adnan Sajid Khan, he revealed that the Hyderabadi film industry is facing huge losses as the craze for Hyderabadi movies has declined. He said that young people in businesses and other emerging actors are producing Hyderabadi movies and facing huge losses as viewers are not interested in Hyderabadi movies. “I don’t want to be a part of anyone’s losses," Khan said. He clarified that he would continue his career in the showbiz world with Telugu and Bollywood movies.

Responding to a question, Adnan Sajid Khan explained that Hyderabadi movie producers are sometimes unable to get the theatre fees from the film after the release. While talking to News18, Gullu Dada said that people consume Hyderabad comedy videos on social media, especially on YouTube. He reminded that till 2019, people were eager and waiting for Hyderabadi movies as there was a lack of other sources.

Gullu Dada thanked his viewers and fans for unwavering support in the video posted on Facebook. He feels lucky to be equally popular with small kids, youngsters, women, and the elderly. Sajid said that because of the popularity he gained from acting and the prayers and blessings of the elderly, he could start his restaurant ‘Gullu Dada’s Biryani’ and is running the start-up successfully.

He also posted a clarification on Facebook on Wednesday, saying that he has quit the Hyderabadi film industry, and that he will continue acting in other films.

Sajid began his career as a stage vocalist in the 1990s before moving on to acting in 2007. He is among the most well-known actors in Deccani cinema. He got his breakthrough as an actor in RK Mama’s ‘FM Fun Aur Masti’, wherein he portrayed a local don named Gullu Dada and rose to popularity as a result of the character.

