Actor Akshay Waghmare Raises Voice for Giving Priority to Marathi Films

Actor Akshay Waghmare has been getting huge appreciation for his acting in recently released Marathi period films Pawankhind and Sher Shivraj. Akshay generally doesn’t put forth his opinions publicly but recently he shared a post on Instagram advocating for Marathi films.

In his post, Akshay has raised concerns over the priority given to Hindi films by theatre owners compared to Marathi films. Akshay wrote that it is very unfortunate that he has to fight for Marathi language movies despite living in Maharashtra. Akshay wrote that Marathi films like Fatteshikast, Pawankhind and recently released Sher Shivraj have covered a lot of important issues.

According to Akshay, despite such a tremendous contribution, Hindi films are being given priority over Marathi films.

Akshay complained over the fact that all prime slots in cinema halls are being given to Hindi films. He wrote that if this continues, the Marathi film industry will be under great threat.

Akshay urged everyone that if the Marathi film industry is facing such an unfortunate situation, it is our duty to raise our voice. According to Akshay, if such a system continues, producers will also think a lot before producing Marathi films. There will be several losses and many will also become unemployed in the industry.

Giving the reference of Dadasaheb Phalke, Akshay wrote that a Marathi man had created this film industry. Despite that Marathi films are going through such a pathetic state. Akshay was of the opinion that if this keeps on happening, producers will incur huge losses and after sometime artists will also not get work.

Akshay wrote that if films based on Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj are given such negligible priority, other movies would be going through more difficulties. Akshay ended his post writing that this will not be tolerated any further and Marathi language must be respected in Maharashtra.

Since Akshay shared the post many are commenting supporting his views. His post has been re-shared many times.

Many of Akshay’s fans are happy with the fact that he has raise voice for the Marathi film industry and Marathi language.

