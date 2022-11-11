Actor Ali Invites Chiranjeevi To Daughter Fathima Rameezun’s Wedding

Telugu actor Ali has amassed a massive fan base owing to his comic timing and exemplary performances in films like Oka Laila Kosam, Super and others. The extremely talented comedian is the talk of the town these days due to his daughter Fathima Rameezun’s marriage. The S/O Satyamurthy actor is leaving no stone unturned for the lavish preparations of his daughter’s marriage. According to reports, he has sent the wedding invitation to all the renowned celebrities, politicians and actors, including Chiranjeevi.

Reportedly, he went to Chiranjeevi’s house along with his wife Zubeda Sultana Begum to extend this invitation. They also clicked a picture with the star — which went viral on Instagram. While it is a happy occasion to rejoice and celebrate, some couldn’t tolerate the sight of both actors meet. Chiranjeevi’s fans wrote that Megastar should refrain from meeting Ali since he is a supporter of the Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party. Chiranjeevi’s brother Pawan Kalyan is the chief of the Jana Sena Party.

However, some users find this issue of political rivalry pointless. One user criticised others for spoiling the happy occasion like marriage, with their political discussion. Ali and Chiranjeevi have not responded to these comments.

Apart from Chiranjeevi, there are reports that Ali had first extended the marriage invitation to Andhra Pradesh’s Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The CM had reportedly promised him that he would attend it. Ali has also invited Telangana governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan.

On the professional front, Ali was recently appointed as Chief Advisor, Electronic Media, Government of Andhra Pradesh. Ali was extremely happy on this occasion and said that his journey with Jagan Mohan Reddy has remained intact since the formation of the Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party.

