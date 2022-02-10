Actor Amol Palekar Hospitalised in Pune After His Health Worsens; Wife Sandhya Gokhale Gives Update

Veteran actor Amol Palekar, known for 1970s classic Hindi films like ‘Rajnigandha’, ‘Chitchor’, ‘Chhoti Si Baat’, ‘Gol Maal’, has been admitted to Dinanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune after his health deteriorated.

Amol Palekar’s wife Sandhya Gokhale confirmed the news of his hospitalisation to ABP News and said, “There is nothing to worry about Amol Palekar’s health. He is recovering now. And his health is much better than before."

When asked about his illness and the cause of his hospitalisation, Sandhya simply said, “It’s his chronic illness. He was admitted to the hospital even 10 years ago due to excessive smoking. But now he is in good health." Sandhya refused to divulge any further details.

Amol Palekar recently returned to films after a gap of 12 years with 200 - Halla Ho - a true story of Dalit women who attacked a rapist in an open court. The film, directed by Sarthak Dasgupta and co-written by Sarthak and Gaurav Sharma, touches upon the issues of sexual violence, caste oppression, corruption and legal loopholes through the eyes of 200 Dalit women.

Advertisement

The key reason behind his absence from the big screen, the actor said, was a dearth of challenging roles. “As an actor, I am a comet who surfaces once in a decade. Most roles offered to older actors are insignificant in terms of the theme of the film. I always accepted roles only if those challenged me as an actor or if it contributes to the scheme of the film," he earlier told PTI.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.