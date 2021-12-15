Actor Amruta Khanvilkar Jumps onto 'Chaka Chak' Trend, Dances to Hit Atrangi Re Song

The song, Chaka Chak, from Sara Ali Khan’s upcoming film Atrangi Re has been trending and many Bollywood celebs, TV actors, and fans have also joined the party on the Internet. Their power-packed performances on the song have surfaced on Instagram reels. Recently, following the trend, actor Amruta Khanvilkar shared a video on Instagram, performing energetically to Chaka Chak. The actor is killing with her moves and expressions.

Grooving to the song, from her room, in the caption, she wrote, “When you have to say goodbye to your favourite saree kyunki aaj haldi hain bhai #anvikishaadi #haladi @ lokhandeankita @jainvick"

In the video, Amruta can be seen in a yellow printed saree with an organza red puff sleeve blouse. Keeping her look chic yet classy she wore a google. In jewellery, she opted for white and gold heavy chandbali earrings with a gold bangle in one hand.

Seeing the actor grooving to the song, her industry friends and fans were just simply delighted and praised her in the comment section. Actor-filmmaker-producer Sai Deodhar praised her writing, “WOW!!!", while Bhagyashree Limaye and Mouni Roy reacted with love. Sonali Khare wrote, “Ekdum chakaaa chak".

Mrunal Thakur, praising Amruta for her look, said, “Uff u and saree."

Amruta shared the video from actor Ankita Lokhande’s Haldi and sangeet ceremonies. She has shared several glimpses of the rituals featuring Ankita and her soon-to-be husband Vicky Jain on her social media.

In the clips, Amruta could be seen smearing Haldi on Ankita’s face. Along with Amruta, the pre-wedding ceremonies also saw Marathi actor Abhijna Bhave enjoying.