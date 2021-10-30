Actor Anasuya Bharadwaj Questions Telangana Govt Over Reopening Schools

Telugu television presenter and actor Anasuya Bharadwaj has questioned the Telangana government’s decision of offline classes in schools across the state. For the academic year 2021-22, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) reopened the schools in September.

The government has asked the school authorities to adhere to Covid guidelines while performing daily activities in the schools. Students have been asked to give consent letters signed by their parents to attend the offline classes. The option for online classes is still there.

Anasuya on Friday asked Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao why schools were forcing parents to send their children for offline classes. The actor said that many students were below the required vaccine age and it was not fair to hold offline classes for them.

Later on Friday, she also tagged Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Reddy.

In Telangana, schools were reopened on September 1, but residential schools remain shut. Recently, The Telangana High Court lifted the interim stay on reopening the residential schools and allowed physical classes in these schools as well. Now, private schools have opened their hostels for outstation students so that they can attend physical classes with their peers.

The educational institutions have been asked to ensure that they have to follow Covid-19 protocols as stated by the authorities including wearing face masks, social distancing be followed. Even though online classes have continued, most schools are conducting classes in physical mode only.

