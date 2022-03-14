Actor Anil Rajput Makes Entry to Marathi Serial Man Udu Udu Zhala

Marathi television series Man Udu Udu Zhala started last year on August 30 and it has managed to gain popularity among viewers within a few months. The current track of the serial, which airs on Zee Marathi, shows Sanika is in love with Kartik. Sanika is also acting to be pregnant so that Kartik can marry her. Sanika’s sister Deepali knows about this and is trying hard to keep it a secret. Amid all these developments, Deepali stops Amit from meeting Sanika. An enraged Amit is seen storming out of the house and criticises Deepali for wasting his time. The actor who played Amit’s character is being praised by everyone. Viewers are excited to know the actor, who has enacted the role so convincingly.

Actor Anil Rajput is playing Amit, a new entry in the serial Man Udu Udu Zhala. Anil has shared a glimpse of his new role on Instagram. Sharing a video clip from the TV series, Amit wrote, “Recent work…. Mann Udu Udu Zala."

Anil, born and brought up in Mumbai, is an alumnus of KG Joshi College of Arts and N.G. Bedekar College of Commerce. Anil had an ardent desire to be an actor and was a part of many plays during his college days.

Anil also took training for acting under Abhinay Katta, a school which gives ample space to new artists for nourishing their acting talents. Anil rose to prominence with his sheer talent and became a part of serials like Prema Tujha Rang Kasa and crime series Maharashtra Jagte Raho. Anil also became a part of Hindi serials like Pinjara Khubsurti Ka and Mere Sai.

Having made his mark in Marathi Television industry, Anil is now all set to play a pivotal role in the film Ved, directed by Riteish Deshmukh. Ved will be released on August 22. Riteish will be making his debut as a director with this film. His wife Genelia Deshmukh will also be seen in this film. Anil has also been a part of a music video titled Man He Guntale.

