Actor Ankit Mohan Shares His Pre-Workout Mantra With Fans; They Love it

Actor Ankit Mohan has created a distinct identity in Hindi and Marathi entertainment through his diverse roles. Although he has played a wide variety of roles in his career, he is best known for tough roles which require a strong physicality like that of Ashwatthama in the TV show Mahabharat and that of Sardar Kondaji Farzand in the Marathi war film Farzand. Hence, he has to always keep his body in top shape to take on the roles of warriors, and so he does with grace. Just a glance at his social media handle will show you that Ankit is a fitness enthusiast, with a fabulous physique, photos of which he keeps sharing from his gym.

A recent post of his that is doing the rounds has come to the attention of people because of the unique pre-workout tip that he has shared. He posted a video from the gym where he is flaunting his perfectly chiselled body. While the video itself is reason enough to marvel at, the caption caught the attention of people.

In his caption, he said that he always recites the Hanuman Chalisa before starting a workout. “Trust me, you will not be needing anything else at all"

His caption has appealed to the spiritual side of his fans and followers, and his comments section is full of comments like “Jai Shree Ram" and “Jai Hanuman".

Ankit Mohan made his Marathi film debut with Farzand and then participated in the fourth season of MTV Roadies, making his entry on the small screen. He and his wife Ruchi have a seven-year-old son named Runa, photos of whom he posts a lot on his social media handle.

