Actor Annapurna Vitthal Accuses Director, Co-Stars of Subjecting Her To Mental Torture

Actor Annapurna Vitthal, who plays the role of Surya’s mother in the popular TV show Sahkutum Sahaparivar, has accused a director and her co-stars of subjecting her to mental torture and harassment. However, there is no official statement or dismissal from the other side. According to reports, on November 22, the actor filed a written complaint with Dadar police station against her co-actors and a director on the show.

She said that she was harassed so much on the sets that she went into depression. In the video, released on YouTube, the actor is talking about her experiences from the sets of the TV show. She also cried while sharing these instances.

Annapurna has been on the show for around a year. The actor has done a lot of work before this show as well. In the clip on YouTube, Annapurna has taken certain names, including director Bharat Gaikwad and some of her co-actors, who allegedly tortured her. She said that these people used to misbehave with her on purpose, adding that she faced so many problems that she had to leave the show.

It was on August 28, which was probably her last day of the shoot, when the director Bharat misbehaved and used obnoxious language against her.

The actor said that she decided to file a complaint with the police about the matter. She sent a voice note to one “Kumar Ji", a team member regarding the same. He then quickly came and requested her not to do so, adding that it will create problems for the show and the people working there. Annapurna said that she did not file a police complaint that day for those people. The actor has made many other shocking claims in this video.

