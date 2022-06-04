Actor Ashok Saraf Celebrates 75th Birthday Today

Marathi actor Ashosk Saraf, who has also worked in many hit Hindi films, turned 75 today. His rib-tickling comic timing has made him a household name among both Hindi and Marathi audiences. The actor is popularly known as ‘Mama’ in the Marathi film industry.

The veteran actor has appeared in numerous Hindi and Marathi films as well as television shows since the 1960s. He started his acting career in 1969 with the Marathi film Janaki. In his career spanning over 45 years, Saraf has acted in more than 250 Marathi films along with some famous Bollywood movies including Karan Arjun, Singham and others. Along with films he has also appeared in many plays as well.

Saraf is known for his commitment to his work and as a loving co-star in Marathi industry. In 2019, he was seen in a play called Vacuum Cleaner directed by Chinmay Mandlekar. When the rehearsal for the play was in its final stages all the artists were preparing for the play vigorously. Mama was also practicing with his usual enthusiasm.

Advertisement

Suddenly the director noticed some change in Mama’s body posture. Despite asking several times, Mama refused to reveal the reason behind this change and continued to practice in the same manner. However, when Chinmay inquired about it with Mama’s driver, he came to know that something has happened to Mama’s neck and back.

The actor was advised to apply a balm to his neck. But he didn’t do so because of the strong smell of the balm. And many of the artists practicing together may not like its smell and suffer for no reason. Everyone was taken aback when they heard Ashok Saraf’s commitment for his work. He thought of others while he was in pain.

The show premiered at Gadkari Rangayatan last year and is currently going strong across Maharashtra.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.