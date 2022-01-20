Actor Ashvini Mahangade Congratulates NCP's Rohit Patil on Panchayat Polls Victory

The Marathi TV industry has been in the middle of a controversy after actor Kiran Mane alleged that he was removed from Star Pravah’s show Mulgi Zali Ho because of his social media posts criticising BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, the makers claimed that Mane was removed due to his inappropriate behaviour with female costars.

While the controversy has not settled yet, social media post of another Star Pravah show’s actor has become a talking point due to its political link. Actor Ashvini Mahangade, who features in the show Aai Kuthe Kar Karte on Wednesday shared a photo with Rohit Patil, son of late Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader R R Patil congratulating him on his recent victory in Maharashtra panchayat elections.

In the post, Ashvini wrote that Rohit had set an example for the youth by winning the election despite all the odds stacked against him. Congratulating the 23-year-old leader, Ashvini shared her wishes for his bright political journey. The photo shared by Ashvini featured the actor Rohit and his mother Suman Patil.

The NCP panel led by Rohit emerged victorious in the Kavthe-Mahankal Nagar panchayat election bagging 10 of the total 17 seats. Six seats were won by the Shetkari Vikas Panel

Ashvini is known for her active role in social work. The actor is president of the Rayateche Swarajya Pratishthan that works to create awareness about women issues like menstrual hygiene and others. Ashwini’s organisation also works to make women aware of laws for protection from domestic violence.

A native of the Pasarni village in Wai town of Maharashtra, Ashvini has been working in Marathi films and serials for a long time. The actor rose to fame with her portrayal of a teacher in the 2017 release Marathi film, Boys. In the serial Aai Kuthe Kay Karte, Ashvini plays the role of Anagha Abhishek Deshmukh.

