Actor Astad Kale Condemns NCP For Roughing Up Fans Watching Har Har Mahadev at Multiplex

The Marathi film Har Har Mahadev, written and directed by Abhijeet Deshpande which narrates a portion of the lives of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Baji Prabhu Deshpande has been facing trouble since its release. Many have alleged that the movie distorts certain historical facts. Activists of NCP (Nationalist Congress Party) and Swarajya Sanghatana (SS), founded by Sambhaji Chhatrapati, a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, have been protesting against the screening of the movie since its release.

Shows of Har Har Mahadev in Thane and Pune were cancelled in the last two days after NCP workers roughed up spectators at a multiplex screening in Thane on Monday night. Amidst this ongoing controversy, actor Astad Kale of Bigg Boss Marathi fame has spoken about it and has condemned the protest and roughing up of spectators by political parties. Astad, who has been known to be outspoken since his stint in Bigg Boss, made a post on his Facebook handle to express his disapproval of brute force being used to oppose the film.

Advertisement

https://www.facebook.com/aastadsunitapramod.kale/posts/5508529315935637

He wrote in Marathi, “What kind of message does threaten and rough up the common people in an audience who come to watch a film through their hard-earned money, send across? What do you think was achieved by this act? There is a censor board installed to decide what we can see and what we cannot, so why this additional fear?"

He also went on to say that he had not watched Har Har Mahadev and so would not comment on it but going to watch it in theatres with fear in your heart is regrettable. “It is very unfair that the people of our own country are living under terror in their own country," he concluded adding that it was this very audience who are voters too.

Read all the Latest Movies News here