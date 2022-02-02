Actor, BJP MP Jaya Prada’s Mother Neelaveni Passes Away in Hyderabad

Veteran actor and BJP MP Jaya Prada’s mother Neelaveni passed away on February 1. Jaya’s mother was suffering from severe health problems for quite some time. She was receiving treatment at the Continental Hospital in Hyderabad. According to reports, Neelaveni’s condition was extremely critical. After learning about the unfortunate news, Jaya, who lives in Delhi, left for Hyderabad.

Jaya’s success as a heroine is attributed to her mother, Neelaveni. In various interviews, Jaya has said that her mother encouraged her in every way imaginable. Celebrities from the film and political corridors have expressed condolence.

Jayaprada has made an everlasting impression on Indian cinema, in addition to the Telugu film industry, with her beauty and performance. Jaya has served as an inspiration to many women who aspire to pursue a career in show business.

The former Samajwadi Party leader, who dominated the Hindi and Telegu cinema industries in the 1980s, entered politics in 1994 at the age of 32 after being approached by NT Rama Rao, the father of the Telugu Desam Party. She swiftly rose through the party ranks and was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Andhra Pradesh in 1996.

Later, she left the party after NTR’s son-in-law, N Chandrababu Naidu, assumed leadership of the TDP, causing a schism within the party. Under Naidu, the actor was marginalised in the TDP and barred from participating in party events.

The TDP’s loss was the Samajwadi Party’s profit, and she was warmly greeted by party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav.

