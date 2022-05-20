Actor Bullet Bhaskar Leaves Fans Awestruck With Mahesh Babu’s Mimicry

With his brilliant comic timing, actor Bullet Bhaskar has carved a niche among the audience through acts in shows Jabardasth and Extra Jabardasth. Besides brilliant comic skills, Bhaskar can mimic various actors as well including Mahesh Babu. Bhaskar is still waiting to perform dubbing for Mahesh Babu.

In an interview, Bhaskar said that Mahesh Babu is his favourite actor. Bhaskar is desperately waiting for a chance to do dubbing for Mahesh Babu. Alludu Adhurs actor said that he has still not met Mahesh Babu.

Mahesh Babu had said in an interview that no one can imitate his voice. Now, it remains to be seen how he will react to Bhaskar’s talent of mimicking his voice.

Besides Mahesh Babu, Bhaskar can mimic other artists as well. To date, he has imitated late M.S. Narayana’s voice, late Kallu Chidambaram’s voice and Lakshman Rao Kondavalasa’s voice.

Apart from mimicking and comedy, Bhaskar has ventured into several other creative ventures as well. Bhaskar directed a Telugu comedy drama web series Basti Boys. Besides direction, Bhaskar also penned the screenplay for this series.

Gunasandeep & Srujan have composed music, while VNV Ramesh has penned the story for this series. Nagababu Konidela has presented this series. The audience admired Nagababu for supporting young talent. Many also asked why the series was not trending as all episodes were quite fun-filled.

Bhaskar, Yadamaraju, Express Hari and Saddam Babu have enacted pivotal roles in the series. This web series was released last year on April 27. Basti Boys was bankrolled by Infinitum Media.

As of now, season 1 of Basti Boys has been released with 4 episodes. The running time of each episode was 16 minutes. Basti Boys was a commercial success. The level of ease between Bhaskar, Yadamaraju, Express Hari and Saddam Babu was admired by the audience.

Basti Boys was a humorous take on how four boys struggle to earn and live in a metropolitan city.

