Actor-Comedian Adhire Abhi Gets Injured While Performing A Stunt Sequence

Actor and comedian Abhinaya Krishna, who is popularly known as Adhire Abhi, has been entertaining the audience with his popular show, Jabardasth. The actor has been active on television for a long time and is making everyone laugh in his own style. According to reports, Abhi sustained an injury during the shooting of his upcoming film. The actor was performing some stunts and was injured badly. As per various media reports, he has got some stitches on his hand and some bruises on one of legs.

The incident happened in Hyderabad while Abhi was shooting a fight sequence for the film. He was given first aid on the spot and was later rushed to the hospital for further check-ups and treatment. The actor has got 15 stitches on his hand and has been advised to take rest for a few days.

Recently, Adhire Abhi said goodbye to the popular show Jabardasth and has headed back towards films. The actor has not only spread happiness through his jokes but has also entertained the audience through his roles.

Adhire Abhi started his acting career with Prabhas’ Eeswar in 2002 and never looked back after that. The actor has worked in a number of films including Vishnu, Vidyardhi, Ega and Point Blank. His acting skill is loved by all and fans are eagerly waiting for him to rule the big screens with his next film.

Adhire Abhi has also been a part of films including Vidyardhi, Gowtam SSC, Crazy Crazy Feeling, Raagala 24 Gantallo.

Not just this, Adhire Abhi has also worn the assistant director’s hat for S S Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Conclusion. Adhire Abhi hogged the limelight with his comedy show, Jabardasth. Now, after the news of the injury, fans are praying for the speedy recovery of the actor.

