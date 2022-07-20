Actor-Comedian Kushal Badrike’s Love Story is One You Don't Get to Hear Often

Actor-comedian Kushal Badrike, who has made the entire Maharashtra laugh through his role in Chala Hawa Yeu Dya, is celebrating his birthday today. Fans and his friends are showering him with wishes through social media. Today, on this special occasion, let us know a little about Kushal’s love story.

The actor has not only created a strong position in the entertainment industry but also carved a place in the hearts of the audience. Kushal has a huge fan base. Everyone from kids to seniors is in love with him. Today he is at the pinnacle of success in his career.

But there was a time when even the actor struggled a lot. After many years of hard work, Kushal has reached its peak today. But in all these difficult situations, one person stood very firmly by him. And that person was none other than the love of his life Sunaina. Today, we are going to share the love story of these two.

During a programme, Kushal said, “His father used to be sick. He was admitted to the hospital. Therefore, he faced a big monetary problem. And now the question of what to eat would arise. In this situation, a girl supported him. She used to keep 50-60 rupees in his bag. So that he can use it for emergency purposes. And this girl was none other than his girlfriend and now wife Sunaina."

Badrike first met his future wife Sunaina in the same theatre group. She is a trained Kathak dancer. They both got married on April 30, 2009.

On the professional front, apart from the series Chala Hawa Yeu Dya, he also worked in many popular movies like Pandu, Love Factor, Slambook, Barayan, Jatra, Maza Navra Tuzi Bayko, Huppa Huiyya, Bhaucha Dhakka, etc.

