Actor-Comedian Omkar Bhojane To Quit Maharashtrachi Hasyajatra For This Show

In August 2018, Sony Marathi launched a laugh-filled comedy show named Maharashtrachi Hasyajatra and it soon became one of the most loved comedy shows in the state. Every season has been bigger than the previous one and the show is now a fan favourite. One of the prominent members of the recent season is actor-comedian Omkar Bhojane. You can always count on the ace comedian to tickle your funny bones and he has been doing so in Maharashtrachi Hasyajatra. However, fans may be disappointed to know that the latest reports are that Omkar is quitting the show.

Omkar will reportedly be leaving the show for other commitments. And the other commitment is none other than the latest season of yet another comedy show Fu Bai Fu, which will start airing on Zee Marathi on November 3. Fu Bai Fu had already run several seasons between its inception in 2010 to the end of its run in 2014. After 8 years it is coming to entertain Marathi audiences and Omkar will be a part of the show.

Advertisement

Top showsha video

A post confirming this has been shared on Manoranjan Marathi Official’s Instagram handle.

Advertisement

Both shows are perceived to be competitors, and they air on rival TV channels. It is interesting to see how receptive fans will be to Omkar’s stint in Fu Bai Fu after his exit from Maharashtrachi Hasyajatra. Some comments on Manoranjan’s Maratho’s post reflect fans’ disappointment with Omkar’s decision as they think Maharashtrachi Hasyajatra is the best comedy show ever, while others say they are eager to see him in a new avatar in Fu Bai Fu.

Fu Bai Fu was off-air for eight years and it thus remains to be seen if it can match up to the present popularity of Maharashtrachi Hasyajatra.

Read all the Latest Movies News here