Actor-Comedian Sapthagiri To Share Screen Space With Prabhas in Salaar

Comedian Sapthagiri is among the most sought-after artists in the Telugu film industry. The actor-comedian has been reportedly roped in by the makers of Prabhas’ upcoming movie Salaar to play a full-length role in the film. The actor has allotted 30-day call sheets to the makers.

The film is directed by Prashanth Neel, who is best known for directing the KGF franchise. Sapthagiri attained fame with his successful character as Giri from Prema Katha Chitram. Post this stint, Sapthagiri grew to be a solo hero within a short period.

Coming to the latest developments on Salaar, the makers on Tuesday came up with a new schedule for the film’s shoot wherein the team is expected to roll out some high-octane stunt sequences. Shruti Haasan, who plays the female lead, is likely to join the scheduled shooting of the actioner in Hyderabad.

Reports suggest that Prabhas will be seen in the dual role of two brothers who lock horns against each other in the film. And the actor has even finished shooting for one of the two roles.

Additionally, as per the latest reports, the film has only finished 30 per cent of the shoot and is slated to hit the theatres by April next year.

Jagapathi Babu, Eeswari Rao, and Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran will be seen playing pivotal roles in the project. The film has stunts choreographed by KGF and Vikram fame duo Anbariv (Anbu and Arivu).

Prabhas’ last films Saaho and Radhe Shyam did not perform well at the box office but fans have high expectations of Salaar.

