Silambarasan TR-starrer Pathu Thala is scheduled to release on March 30 this year. Directed by Obeli N Krishna, the Tamil film also stars Priya Bhavani Shankar and Gautham Karthik in the lead roles along with Teejay Arunachalam, Kalaiyarasan and Joe Malloori in pivotal roles. Actor Cool Suresh is also a part of the cast. As the shooting of the film got over, he visited the Palani Murugan temple (Tamil Nadu) to pray for the success of Pathu Thala. The photos and videos of Cool Suresh at the temple are now making buzz on social media. Earlier, actors Amala Paul, Gautham Karthik and Manjima Mohan also visited the Palani temple to seek blessings for various reasons.

In the video, Cool Suresh can be seen holding a poster, while seeking blessings for the success of Pathu Thala. Earlier, the film was expected to be released in December last year. Due to some reasons, the film got postponed.

The film is backed by K E Gnanavel Raja, under the production banner of Studio Green. With music composed by A R Rahman, the lyrics are penned by Kabilan and Vivek. The cinematography of the film has been handled by Praveen K L.

Pathu Thala revolves around an underground cop, who ventures into the corrupt mafia, where his safety may be compromised. The film is an official remake of the famous Kannada film, Mufti.

Cool Suresh is known for films including Muppozhudhum Un Karpanaigal, Bakasuran, and Vellaikaara Durai. He has also acted in Enakku Vaaitha Adimaigal, Kuselan, Devathayai Kanden, and Routtu. Now, the actor will soon be seen in the upcoming film Pambattam.

Silambarasan TR is known for films including Varisu, Maanaadu, Manmadhan, and Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa. Some of his other films include Eeswaran, 90 MI, Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven, Maanaadu, and Vaalu. He has a few more films in his pipeline including Sudha Kongara, Suriya, and Sudha Kongara.

Obeli N Krishna made his directorial debut with the romantic drama, Sillunu Oru Kaadhal in 2006. He has also directed films including Nedunchaalai, and Hippi.

