Actor-Dancer Faisal Khan Turns Year Older: A Look at His Life On and Off-screen

TV actor and dancer Faisal Khan has emerged as a popular face in the entertainment industry. He has acted in several television shows, including the outstanding Maharana Pratap, which aired on Sony Entertainment Television. The show also starred Aashka Goradia. On his birthday, let’s take a look at his professional and personal life.

Faizal Khan was born on January 30, 1999, in Mumbai. Since childhood, he was passionate about dancing. The son of a rickshaw puller and a housewife, Faisal started participating in dance shows at a very young age, and eventually emerged as the winner of Season 2 of Dance India Dance Little Masters. He had also participated in Nach Baliye.

Along with his professional life, his personal life was also under a lot of discussions. Faizal had been rumoured to be dating a female star who is eleven years older than him.

The actor in question is none other than Sneha Wash, the Jyoti actor who last appeared on Bigg Boss Marathi Season 3. Faizal and Sneha were working together in the series Chandragupta Maurya. In this show, Sneha Wagh essayed the role of Faizal Khan’s mother.

While working on the show, the two reportedly came closer. After the rumours gained momentum, Faisal went through a break-up with his then-girlfriend Muskaan Kataria.

Muskaan had also publicly alleged that Faisal cheated on her with Sneha Wagh, the reason she broke up with him. At that time, it had created a huge furore.

