Actor Devi Kiruba Talks About Reason That May Have Led to Sai Prashanth's Death

It has been 6 years since we lost popular Tamil TV actor Sai Prashanth, who died by suicide in March 2016. The actor was just 30. He was believed to have added poisonous material to his drink and consumed it, leading to his death.

Now, about 6 years after his death, another Tamil actor has come forward and talked about his death. Devi Kiruba, known for her roles in Dandupalyam Police and Bhayam Ariyaan, has spoken about what could have caused Sai Prashanth to take the drastic step of ending his own life.

Speaking in an interview, she said, “Actor Sai Prasanth was a very brave man. The only reason he took his life was that he had no food or money. I think he had written in his suicide note that he had died because of a problem with his wife and a money issue. I have not faced any problems in this field financially. I would like to thank all the directors for their work. Everyone knows what the problem is for me. It is my mother. My mother is the cause of many problems in my life".

In his suicide note, released by the police, Prashanth said that neither his second wife Sujitha nor anyone else is blamed for his decision. However, he asked his wife to control her anger and also promised that his parents would turn all her jewellery along with Rs. 500,000, indicating there were some issues.

Sai Prashanth made his debut as a presenter on television, starred in several TV serials and later started appearing on the silver screen. He started his career as a video jockey and hosted a popular show, Dil Dil Manadhi. He has played the lead role in several films, including Vadakari, Neram and Thegidi. His appearances in television series included Annamalai, Selvi and Arasi.

