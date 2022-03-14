Actor Dhanashri Kadgaonkar Opens up on Being Trolled For Weight Gain During Pregnancy

Actor Dhanashri Kadgaonkar, who is currently on a sabbatical from acting after the birth of her son Kabir, has opened up about trolling she was subjected to for gaining weight. The actor had gained 25 kg during her pregnancy. She is currently in the spotlight due to her transformation.

In an interview with Rajshree Marathi, Dhanashri explained how people commented and trolled her after she gained weight. “I had gained 25 kilos during the time I gave birth to Kabir," she said. “I had posted some photos and videos from around that time and I received flak for my weight gain. I was told things like ‘your career is over’ and ‘nothing good will happen to you again’. It bothered me a lot," she added.

Dhanashri was advised by friends and relatives to ignore the trolls and not pay any attention to them. However, she said she decided to give it back to the trolls and hence put them in their place by answering back. She also decided that it was time to lose some weight and hence her transformation journey began. Dhanashree, who loves to eat sweets, kept himself away from sugar. She worked out a lot and has now lost a considerable amount of weight. She said she smiles to herself when she is reminded of those trolling comments now.

Dhanashree also revealed that she got addicted to samosas when she was expecting Kabir. Besides, she said that she misses Kolhapur onion-garlic chutney and misal very much. The series ‘Tujyaat Jeev Rangala’ was shot in Kolhapur. Therefore, she said that she is missing the food culture of Kolhapur.

Dhanashri is most well known for her role of Vahini Saheb in the TV soap Tujhyat Jeev Rangala.

