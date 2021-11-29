Actor Dhruv Vikram to Join Hands With Director Vignesh Shivan's for His Next: Report

Rumour has it that actor Vikram’s son Dhruv Vikram will soon star in Vignesh Sivan’s new directorial. Dhruv Vikram will be seen playing the role of a vibrant young man in Vignesh Sivan’s usual style romantic film.

Meanwhile, director Vignesh Shivan is currently preparing for the release of his upcoming film, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. The film stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Samantha in the lead roles.

According to reports, the director will begin shooting for the project with Dhruv Vikram after the release of Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. The film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal is set to hit the screens ahead of Christmas on December 24.

Meanwhile, Dhruv Vikram’s upcoming film Mahaan with father Vikram under Karthik Subbaraj’s direction is also gearing up for the release. The film also stars Chiyaan Vikram in the lead role.

The film is bankrolled by Lalit Kumar under the banner of Seven Screen Studio. The action-thriller marks the first project together of the father-son duo, Vikram, and his son Dhruv Vikram.

Talking about Dhruv Vikram, the actor made his debut in 2019 with Adithya Varma, a Tamil remake of the critically acclaimed Vijay Deverakonda starrer Telugu film Arjun Reddy. The actor currently has a few projects in the pipeline including a film with director Mari Selvaraj but the shoot is not likely to resume before mid-2022.

The news of Dhruv Vikram joining hands with Vignesh Sivan has raised expectations among the masses.

