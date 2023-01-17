Actor Dhyan Sreenivasan's Joy Full Enjoy Team Seeks Blessings At Kerala Temple

Popular Malayalam actor Dhyan Sreenivasan is all set for his upcoming film, Joy Full Enjoy. The film is directed by Akhil Kavungal and also stars Aparna Das, Indrans, and Nirmal Palazhi. The feature film is produced by Amar Prem and Sushil Vazhapilly, and the music is composed by Gireesan AC. The filming of the movie is currently in process, and the movie’s pooja ceremony was performed at Anchumana Devi Temple in Edappally. The film’s entire cast attended the ceremony and took blessings.

Dhyan’s father Sreenivasan is an acclaimed Mollywood actor, who is returning to Malayalam cinema after a long absence. This time, he is collaborating with his son for the upcoming film, Aap Kaise Ho. The film’s creators released its first look poster on the penultimate day. Dhyan posted a message on his Facebook page alongside the first-look poster and wrote, “Dear All, Very Happy and Proud to announce the Title Poster of our Next Cinema Aap Kaise Ho. Expecting Prayers and Blessings for each one of you.’’

According to the first-look poster, Dhyan’s Aap Kaise Ho will be a lot of fun. It’s exciting to see renowned actor Sreenivasan back in action, after overcoming health issues. The film is directed by Vinay Jose, and the script was written by Dhyan himself. It stars Sreenivasan, Dhyan, Aju Varghese, Ramesh Pisharody, Saiju Kurup, Jeeva Joseph, Divya Darshan, Sanju Sivram, Jude Anthony Joseph, and Navas Vallikunnu.

Sreenivasan will also work with his son, actor Vineeth Sreenivasan and Shine Tom Chacko on the upcoming film Kurukkan, which recently wrapped filming. The film’s team completed the shoot in December last year and is now in its post-production phase. Sreenivasan has contributed to the scripts of many well-known films, including Katha Parayumpol, Njan Prakashan, Gandhinagar 2nd Street, Odaruthammava Aalariyam, and Sanmanassullavarkku Samadhanam. He also won two Kerala State Film Awards for Best Screenplay for his films Sandesam and Mazhayethum Munpe. He has frequently collaborated as a writer with directors Priyadarshan and Sathyan Anthikad.

