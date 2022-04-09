Actor Dileep's Wife Kavya Madhavan to Be Interrogated in Actress Sexual Assault Case

Actor Dileep’s wife, Malayalam actress Kavya Madhavan, has been summoned for interrogation in connection with the 2017 actress assault case. The actress-victim, who has worked in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films, was abducted and allegedly molested in her car by some persons who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017, and later escaped in a busy area. The entire act was filmed by those persons to blackmail the actress. There are 10 accused in the 2017 case and police have arrested seven. Dileep was arrested subsequently and released on bail.

Kavya has been asked to appear for questioning on Monday, April 11, reported India Today.com. This comes after the Kerala High Court dismissed actor Dileep’s plea opposing further probe in the 2017 actress assault case and permitted the Crime Branch to go ahead with the investigation.

The order was passed by Justice Kauser Edappagath who said that the investigating agency has to complete the further probe as expeditiously as possible and not later than April 15. The actor, represented by senior advocate B Raman Pillai and advocates Philip T Varghese and Thomas T Varghese, had contended that the further investigation was a “sham" and an attempt to further delay the trial of the case.

Dileep had also contended that further investigation in that case was not permissible as a final report had been filed in November 2017, charges were framed in January 2020 and only one prosecution witness — one of the investigating officers — remained to be examined.

The prosecution had said that a further probe can be carried out anytime before the delivery of the verdict if any fresh material or evidence comes to light.

The victim, who was allowed to be a part of the proceedings by the court, had also supported the prosecution’s decision to carry out further probe saying she wants a fair trial and the truth behind the incident needs to be revealed.

(With inputs from PTI)

