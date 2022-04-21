Actor-Director K Bhagyaraj Calls PM Modi's Critics Premature Babies

Speaking at the launch ceremony of the Book, Prime Minister’s People’s Welfare Schemes – New India 2022, at BJP headquarters in Chennai, veteran actor-director K Bhagyaraj lashed out at the critics of PM Narendra Modi. Bhagyaraj called Narendra Modi’s critics, premature babies who were born in three months and whose eyes and ears were yet to be fully developed.

Bhagyaraj also said that he likes Narendra Modi and thinks that there is a need for a person like Modi to lead the country.

Bhagyaraj went on to say that he is giving a tip to PM Modi on how to tackle criticism. He asked the PM to take his critics as born premature babies, who were born in just three months.

The director-actor then elaborated why he said three months because only in the fourth month of pregnancy, does the baby’s mouth take shape, while the ears develop in the fifth month.

He explained that the ones born prematurely in the third month will never speak positively and even if someone says something positive to them, they won’t listen.

K. Bhagyaraj’s speech was greeted with thunderous applause and hearty laughter at the event. However, after a few hours, his speech went viral and attracted severe backlash from the netizens.

Bhagyaraj, then, issued a statement claiming that his remark was misinterpreted and that he apologises to anyone who was offended by his statements.

The veteran filmmaker remarked in a video message that premature delivery had nothing to do with disability, and he used the example as it was a saying in the village. He stated that he respected differently-abled people.

He also stated that he was not a member of the BJP and that he grew up watching Dravidian leaders such as Anna, MGR, and Kalaignar, and his films have always mirrored their ideas. Bhagyaraj stated that he will always admire Tamil leaders and their beliefs.

Bhagyaraj’s comments lauding Modi have come days after renowned music composer Ilaiyaraaja drew parallels between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Dr BR Ambedkar.

