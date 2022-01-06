Actor-Director Parambrata Chattopadhyay Tests Positive For Covid-19

Actor-director Parambrata Chattopadhyay has tested positive for Covid-19. The actor-director, on Wednesday, shared this information in a series of tweets and urged everyone who came in contact with him in the past few days to get tested.

“Had mild symptoms in Mumbai on the 27th, but had tested negative. Returned to Kolkata on the 30th. Became completely symptom-free by the 2nd, but got a routine test done anyway the day before, results came now and it’s positive. Will test again in three days," the first tweet read.

“Will keep all updated, till then request all who’ve come in contact with me in the past few days, to get themselves tested. #COVID19," Parambrata added.

As per the tweet, the actor-director on December 30 had returned to Kolkata from Mumbai. He had mild symptoms from December 27 but they were gone by January 2. He anyway, went through a routine test and as of now, the result of the report has come positive for covid-19. Parambrata stated that he will repeat the test after three days.

On Tuesday, Parambrata, along with director Haranath Chakraborty, actor Sayantika Banerjee, and director Arindam Silm, was present at the press meet of the 27th Kolkata International Film Festival. All celebs were on stage addressing the media.

Meanwhile, many celebs, including music director Jeet Gannguli, director Srijit Mukherji, actors Parno Mittra and Subhashree Ganguly, and director Raj Chakraborty, have recently tested covid-19 positive.

