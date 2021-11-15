Actor-Filmmaker Thiagarajan to Direct Son Prashant Again?

Actor Prashanth’s upcoming film, yet to be titled, will be directed by his father Thiagarajan, reports say. However, no official announcement has been made yet by Prashanth or Thiagarajan regarding the same.

Before this unnamed project, Prashanth was seen in Tamil film Andhagan directed by his father actor-filmmaker Thyagarajan.

The film was a remake of the Bollywood hit Andhadhun. He played the role of Ayushmann Khurrana’s role from the original version, while Simran essayed the role of Tabu’s character. The film was released in 2018 and director KS Ravikumar was also a part of this film’s cast.

Talking about Prashanth, he is one of the biggest actors in the south.

Advertisement

Prashanth’s initial films, including Chembaruthi, were blockbuster hits at the box office. In the initial stage of his acting career, he got the opportunity to act under directors like Mani Ratnam’s Thiruda Thiruda and Balu Mahendra’s Vanna Vanna Pookal.

Popularly known as Top Star, he reached the limelight in 1998 after the success of his film Jeans, directed by Shankar.

Post the success of Jeans, Prashanth put his focus more on romantic drama films and became popular among female audiences. At one point in his acting career, Prashanth was considered the busiest star in the Tamil film industry. After reaching the heights of his acting career, the Top Star was flooded with lots of upcoming projects. Reportedly, in the year 2001, he released as many films as four films — Chocolate, Majnu, Star, and Piriyadha Varam Vendum.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.