Actor Hareesh Peradi Objects Mukhamukham's Omission From Adoor Film Festival

The Kerala chapter of the Federation of Film Societies of India (FFSI) is paying a tribute to legendary Malayalam director Adoor Gopalakrishnan, who has completed 50 years in the industry. The FFSI has organised an Adoor Gopalakrishnan online film festival from June 20-28.

While many of the ace director’s classics that have not lost relevance even today like Swayamvaram, Kodiyettam, Anantharam and Mathilukal have been included in the festival to be viewed in high quality, veteran actor Hareesh Peradi has expressed displeasure over the omission of Mukhamukham.

In a Facebook post, Harish Peradi expressed his disapproval of not including Mukhamukham in the film festival and questioned the reason behind doing so. Take a look at his post.

In his post he writes, “What is the Adoor film festival without Mukhamukham? Why has this film not been included while Adoor Gopalakrishnan has repeatedly said that this is one of the movies that is closest to his heart? He received state, national and international awards for this movie that he directed in 1984 between Elipathayam and Anantaram. Cultural enthusiasts Kerala, time to discuss this".

Released in 1984, Mukhamukham won the State Award for Best Picture and Best Director of the Year and the National Award for Best Screenplay, Best Screenplay and Best Director. Despite allegations that the film was anti-communist, Adoor denied it. There were also discussions carried out about the movie in the Russian parliament. It is widely believed that the beginning of Adoor’s exploration of creativity, alienation and personality through the medium of cinema started with this film. Adoor said that the theme of Mukhamukham is the difference between the revolutionary zeal of youth and the laziness of old age. The film starred P Gangadharan, Balan K Nair, Kaviyoor Ponnamma and Ashokan.

