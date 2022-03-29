Actor Heena Panchal Rules Over Fans' Hearts With Latest Pics in Bridal Avatar

Bigg Boss Marathi fame Heena Panchal has shared a series of pictures of videos on her Instagram handle, and her fans can’t appreciate the actor enough. Heena looks stunning in a rusty orange lehenga and choli. She has accessorised her look with heavy Kundan jewellery, adding that extra oomph factor. The heavy choker bridal necklace looks perfect while her makeup is also on point in the bridal photoshoot. Fans are going gaga over her stunning avatar.

Heena is dressed in diamond jewellery and a lehenga-choli. This has enhanced her beauty even more. Her appearance has sparked a flood of comments from fans. They are expressing their feelings using heart emojis. Heena Panchal is well-known for her resemblance to Bollywood diva Malaika Arora.

Heena Panchal rose to fame with the Hindi show Mujhse Shadi Karoge. She later appeared as a wild card entry in the second season of the reality show Bigg Boss Marathi. Her journey, however, ended before the final round. She has appeared in films such as Hookah, Mohalla, Bebo Bebo, Raju O Raju, and Bogan. She has also performed item numbers in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, and Telugu films.

Heena recently made headlines after she was arrested from a farmhouse in Igatpuri following a raid by Nashik police. According to reports, 22 people, including Heena, were arrested. The actor was also brought before a sessions court and was recently granted bail.

