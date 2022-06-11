Actor-Host Divyadarshini's Regal Avatar At Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan Wedding

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan got married in an intimate wedding ceremony. Popular Vijay TV host Dhivya Dharshini attended every function of Nayanthara’s wedding.

Divyadarshini is one of the most popular TV anchors in the Tamil cine industry. Popularly known as DD, Dhivya has cultivated a huge fan base with her charming smile and bubbly personality. Dhivya also shares a great relationship with lady superstar Nayanthara.

Nayanthara had confirmed her engagement with filmmaker Vignesh Shivan in a television interview which was hosted by Dhivya last year. Recently, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied the knot in a dreamy wedding ceremony in Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu.

The wedding was an intimate affair and was attended by family and close friends. Even though it was a close-knit affair, Dhivya Dharshini was present in every function of Nayanthara’s big fat Indian wedding. This speaks volumes about the kind of relationship Nayanthara shares with Dhivya.

Advertisement

Dhivya shared stunning pictures of herself from the wedding on Instagram. In the pictures, Dhivya is looking breathtaking in a regal saree. She has captioned her post, “Now Let’s get you married sista’ mode".

Dhivya’s post has gone viral with over 200,000 likes on Instagram. Nayanthara and Vignesh’s wedding was also graced by prominent celebrities like Rajinikanth, Suriya and Shah Rukh Khan.

Dhivya Dharshini first appeared on television in 1999 when she auditioned for the role of a child anchor on Vijay TV’s Ungal Theerpu. Dhivya established herself in the television industry with Balachander’s television serial Rekkai Kattiya Manasu. The show, which aired on Raj TV, propelled Dhivya to fame.

Advertisement

On the work front, Dhivya recently shared on Twitter that she had joined the cast of Sundar C’s upcoming film.

“Ooty, family drama, brothers & sister play, confusion, and comedy. Idelam sonnale u will know who is the Master. Yes, happily part of Sundar C sir’s film along with r handsome heroes @JiivaOfficial sir & @Actor_Jai wait 4gala family entertainer soon @khushsundar mam when r u joining?" read Dhivya’s tweet.

Advertisement

It is worth noting that Dhivya Dharshini has achieved great fame by hosting shows like Super Singer, Jodi and Koffee with DD.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.