Actor Jayaram Wins Best Farmer Award At Kerala's State Farm Awards

Kerala Agriculture Minister P. Prasad in March this year announced the State-level farm awards for 2021, instituted by the Agriculture Department, in which Malayalam actor Jayram has won a special mention.

Now, two days ago, the state’s Agriculture Department held the Agriculture Day function in Thiruvananthapuram, wherein, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan honoured the actor with the best farmer award.

Jayaram’s agricultural work was also appreciated in this function. Speaking on the occasion, the actor expressed his happiness and said, “I am happy to get the farmer’s award than the Padma Shri".

Actor Jayaram shared the photos on his Instagram from the event and expressed his gratitude to the Chief Minister and Kerala State Government.

“Very happy and proud moment… Krishikaran Jayaram… To Kerala Govt. To the Department of Agriculture…THANK YOU….to all the locals…colleagues who are helping me…," the caption read as translated.

In his acting career, Jayaram has essayed various memorable roles in south Indian cinema. Earlier in 2020, the versatile actor was hailed for his ‘hi-tech’ Anand dairy farm, which is spread over about 8 acres of land at Thottuva on the banks of the Periyar river near Kalady in Kerala.

Jayaram’s farm, which supplies pure milk to the cooperative society and in and around the locality in Kerala, right now has a total of 60 cows and each of them is handpicked by him. The actor has earlier revealed that he visits places like Krishnagiri and Hosur in Tamil Nadu to buy the cows for his farm.

Jayaram promotes an extensive range of quality products of the state-owned Kerala Feeds Ltd (KFL) to develop his ‘model farm’ initiative. KFL is Kerala’s leading livestock feed manufacturer. The actor has agreed to go with this to increase entrepreneurship in the state’s dairy sector and to attract young minds as well.

