Actor Jiiva Shares First-Look Poster of His Upcoming Tamil Film Golmaal

The shooting for actor Jiiva’s upcoming Tamil film Golmaal was wrapped up in February and since then fans were waiting for the film’s release. Now, Jiiva has shared the first-look poster of Golmaal. The poster also showed that the multi-starrer comic drama will be released in September.

The poster features Jiiva, Mirchi Shiv and Yogi Babu along with lead actresses Tanya Hope, Payal Rajput and Malavika. The poster shows Golmaal’s cast with animals. According to reports, a portion of the film featuring Yogi Babu was shot in a zoo in Mauritius with real animals.

Apart from the lead pairs, Sanjana Singh, George Maryan and others are a part of Golmaal. Written and directed by Ponkumaran, Golmaal is bankrolled by Jaguar Studios.

Apart from Tamil, there are reports that Golmaal will be released in Telugu as well.

Golmaal narrates the story of the character played by Jiiva and Shiva who cheat to earn a living. What happens in their lives afterwards forms the plot of Golmaal. A majority of Golmaal’s filming has been done in Mauritius.

Recently, Payal tweeted that she had an amazing experience with Golmaal’s cast. Payal wrote that she is going to miss everyone associated with Golmaal. She also shared a few pictures with the Golmaal’s cast. This will be Payal’s debut in Tamil film industry.

The film marks the collaboration of Jiiva and Mirchi Shiva for the second time after Kalakalappu 2. Directed by Sundar C, Kalakalappu 2 was based on the journey of two groups who are fighting for money.

Golmaal is also Ponkumaran’s first Tamil film. Ponkumaran has directed several Kannada films. S Saravanan has handled the cinematography of Golmaal. Arul Dev has composed Golmaal’s music.

