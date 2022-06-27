Actor Karthi Shares Teaser of Vikram Prabhu-Starrer Paayum Oli Nee Yenakku

Actor Karthi has shared the teaser of Vikram Prabhu-starrer Paayum Oli Nee Yenakku, and it promises a thriller with high-octane action sequences. Another aspect, which made the teaser highly intriguing, was its background music. Add to that, the brilliant close-up shots of Vikram’s eye. From the teaser, it appears that Karthik Adwait has created a solid action thriller.

Sharing the teaser, Karthi wrote that Paayum Oli Nee Yenakku is a film, which everyone should look forward to. Karthi said that he was extremely happy to present the teaser of Paayum Oli Nee Yenakku.

Another thing which has the audience waiting for Paayum Oli Nee Yenakku’s release is Karthik’s debut as a director. With such an impressive teaser, the audience can’t wait anymore to see the film, which has been bankrolled by Mahalakshmi Arts.

Vani Bhojan is also a part of the film. Mahathir Swara Sagar will make his debut as a music composer with this film. Kannada actors Dhananjaya and Vivek Prasanna will also be pivotal characters in Paayum Oli Nee Yenakku.

The technical team of Paayum Oli Nee Yenakku comprises cinematographer Sridhar. Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao has handled the editing part. PL Subenthar is behind the art direction of Paayum Oli Nee Yenakku. Stunts have been performed under the guidance of Dinesh Kasi.

Vikram was last seen in Taanakkaran in which he played the role of an aggressive trainee, who musters the courage to ask questions of senior police officers. After adopting an upfront attitude, how he is dealt with forms the crux of the story.

The idea behind Taanakkaran was applauded by many. Vikram has struck a chord with the audience. It remains to be seen whether Vikram manages to impress the audience with his acting in Paayum Oli Nee Yenakku as well.

