Actor Kasthuri Shankar Opens Up About Losing Parents, Seeing Daughter Battle Cancer

Several female actors started their careers with the movies but are currently working in television shows. One such heroine is Kasthuri Shankar, who has acted in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannadiga films, besides her notable work as a television presenter and an anchor. One of her most notable Telugu movies is Annamayya.

Despite her work in movies, fame evaded her. She ultimately gained recognition with the TV show, Intinti Gruhalakshmi, now airing on the channel Star Maa. The show has been fetching good numbers and high ratings.

In one of her recent interviews, she opened up about a few of the bitter events in her life. She said that she experienced the death of her near ones three times in her life.

An emotional Kasthuri said that she had seen death three times in her life. The first two times with the passing of her parents, and the third time with her daughter, who had come close to death after suffering from leukaemia since the age of seven.

Kasthuri said that she had seen hell for those three years when her daughter was battling the most difficult phase of her life. She said that she had developed insomnia after those three years as a result of constant worry, stress and anxiety.

Visibly emotional during the interview, Kasturi said that she couldn’t confide in anyone about the tension she was in. She learned a lot during those three years when her daughter was ill. Kasthuri, whose daughter Shobhini is a cancer survivor, said that she now devotes her time to caring for leukaemia-affected children.

