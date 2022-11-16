Home » News » Movies » Actor Krishna Cremated with Full State Honours, Mahesh Babu Breaks Down At Funeral; See Pics

Actor Krishna Cremated with Full State Honours, Mahesh Babu Breaks Down At Funeral; See Pics

Telugu superstar Krishna was cremated on Wednesday, November 16. His son, actor Mahesh Babu performed the last rites. Several Telugu stars including Allu Arjun, Prabhas, Vijay Deverakonda, and Rana Daggubati attended the funeral.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: November 16, 2022, 16:16 IST

Hyderabad, India

Actor Krishna cremated in Hyderabad. Mahesh Babu performed the last rites. (Pic: Twitter)
Actor Krishna cremated in Hyderabad. Mahesh Babu performed the last rites. (Pic: Twitter)

Telugu superstar Krishna, who was also Mahesh Babu’s father, has been cremated with full state honours on Wednesday (November 16). The funeral took place in Mahaprasthanam crematorium in Hyderabad. The last rites were performed by Mahesh Babu and his family, wife Namrata Shirodkar, and their children — Sitara and Gautam — offered their support to him.

The funeral was also attended by several Telugu stars including Allu Arjun, Prabhas, Vijay Deverakonda, and Rana Daggubati. Hundreds of fans also attended the funeral, paying their last respects. Pictures from the funeral procession surfaced online showing Krishna’s last journey. The funeral procession was surrounded by fans. Pictures also revealed Mahesh Babu breaking down as he headed to the cremation ground.

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS

Krishna breathed his last at around 4 am on Tuesday, according to reports. He was admitted to Continental Hospitals in Hyderabad after suffering a cardiac arrest. His condition was stated to be critical. In a statement, the family said, “It is with the deepest grief that we inform you of the passing of our dearest Krishna garu. He was a superstar in so many ways beyond the movie screen…guided by love, humility and compassion. He will live on through his work, through us, and the many lives he influenced. He loved us more than anything and we will miss him more with each passing day. But as they say, goodbyes aren’t forever. Until we meet again — The Ghattamaneni Family (sic)."

The legendary actor’s career spanned nearly five decades. He acted in more than 350 films in a variety of roles and was also awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2009 by the Government of India. His notable work includes Ooriki Monagaadu, Bangaaru Bhoomi, Kiraayi Kotigaadu, Adavi Simhaalu, Sakthi, and Prajaarajyam.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: November 16, 2022, 16:05 IST
last updated: November 16, 2022, 16:16 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+34PHOTOS

Nora Fatehi, Janhvi Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Malaika Arora Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About

+34PHOTOS

Kriti Sanon, Kajol, Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Giorgia Andriani, Sophie Choudry Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About