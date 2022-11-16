Actor Krishna Cremated with Full State Honours, Mahesh Babu Breaks Down At Funeral; See Pics

Telugu superstar Krishna, who was also Mahesh Babu’s father, has been cremated with full state honours on Wednesday (November 16). The funeral took place in Mahaprasthanam crematorium in Hyderabad. The last rites were performed by Mahesh Babu and his family, wife Namrata Shirodkar, and their children — Sitara and Gautam — offered their support to him.

The funeral was also attended by several Telugu stars including Allu Arjun, Prabhas, Vijay Deverakonda, and Rana Daggubati. Hundreds of fans also attended the funeral, paying their last respects. Pictures from the funeral procession surfaced online showing Krishna’s last journey. The funeral procession was surrounded by fans. Pictures also revealed Mahesh Babu breaking down as he headed to the cremation ground.

Krishna breathed his last at around 4 am on Tuesday, according to reports. He was admitted to Continental Hospitals in Hyderabad after suffering a cardiac arrest. His condition was stated to be critical. In a statement, the family said, “It is with the deepest grief that we inform you of the passing of our dearest Krishna garu. He was a superstar in so many ways beyond the movie screen…guided by love, humility and compassion. He will live on through his work, through us, and the many lives he influenced. He loved us more than anything and we will miss him more with each passing day. But as they say, goodbyes aren’t forever. Until we meet again — The Ghattamaneni Family (sic)."

The legendary actor’s career spanned nearly five decades. He acted in more than 350 films in a variety of roles and was also awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2009 by the Government of India. His notable work includes Ooriki Monagaadu, Bangaaru Bhoomi, Kiraayi Kotigaadu, Adavi Simhaalu, Sakthi, and Prajaarajyam.

