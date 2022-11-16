'Miss You Thatha Garu': Mahesh Babu's Daughter Sitara, Son Gautam Pay Moving Tributes To Krishna

Actor Mahesh Babu’s children, daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni and son Gautam Ghattamaneni paid a moving tribute to their grandfather, superstar Krishna. The legendary actor passed away on Tuesday, November 15. While Sitara and Gautam paid their last respects at the funeral, they took to their respective Instagram handles and remembered the actor.

Sitara shared a picture with Krishna and called him her ‘hero.’ “Weekday lunch will never be the same again….. You taught me so many valuable things… always made me smile 😔 Now all that’s left is my memory of you. You’re my hero… I hope I can make you proud someday. I’ll miss you so much Thatha garu," she added.

Also read: Actor Krishna Funeral LIVE Updates: Allu Arjun, Prabhas, Ram Charan Console ‘Devastated’ Mahesh Babu; Last Rites Shortly

Advertisement

On the other hand, Gautam shared a picture with Krishna and Sitara along with an emotional note. “Wherever you are… I will always love you .. and I know you will too… Miss you Thatha garu…more than I can say…" he wrote.

Krishna, who was a Telugu superstar and actor Mahesh Babu’s father, breathed his last at around 4 am on Tuesday, according to reports. He was admitted to Continental Hospitals in Hyderabad after suffering a cardiac arrest. His condition was stated to be critical. Several film stars including Allu Arjun, Prabhas, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Vijay Deverakonda, Naga Chaitanya, and Chiranjeevi arrived at Superstar Krishna’s residence to pay their last respects.

Advertisement

In a statement, the family said, “It is with the deepest grief that we inform you of the passing of our dearest Krishna garu. He was a superstar in so many ways beyond the movie screen…guided by love, humility and compassion. He will live on through his work, through us, and the many lives he influenced. He loved us more than anything and we will miss him more with each passing day. But as they say, goodbyes aren’t forever. Until we meet again — The Ghattamaneni Family (sic)."

Read all the Latest Movies News here