Actor Krutika Tulaskar Replaces Apurva Nemlekar in Marathi Show Ratris Khel Chale

Actor Krutika Tulaskar has replaced Apurva Nemlekar, who left the show Ratris Khel Chale, a Marathi supernatural thriller drama, that airs on Zee Marathi. Krutika will be essaying the character of Shevanta in the serial. Krutika on Wednesday shared a picture in the get-up of Shevanta. She managed to impress fans, who are looking forward to seeing her in this role.

Sharing a look at Shevanta’s character, Krutika requested fans to shower their love on her by watching the show on Zee Marathi.

In the picture, she is seen in a red saree giving an intense look as she posed for the camera. Fans have congratulated her for bagging the role of Shevanta. This is for the first time, Krutika will be seen entertaining the Marathi audience through small screens.

She impressed fans with her acting in films. She featured in Pashbandh (2015), Bai Go Bai (2015), Baban (2018). She is now awaiting the release of her next film ‘Vijeta’ which will hit the theatres on December 10, 2021. Subhash Ghai directorial was scheduled to release in March 2020 but it was delayed due to the Covid pandemic.

The developments came after Apurva Nemlekar left the Ratris Khel Chale serial. She shared three-page notes on Instagram to explain the reasons why she quit the show. She has alleged that the makers of the show did not clear her payment dues and she was bullied by a few co-stars on the sets of the show.

She said that she had gained 10kg weight for the role of Shevanta. However, her co-artists mocked her on the sets. She also alleged that the makers did not pay her on time and they are yet to clear her dues. She further said that travelling for the shooting was also becoming problematic for her.

