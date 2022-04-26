Actor Kushal Badrike Reveals One Stop Destination For His Hunger Pangs

Kushal Badrike has garnered unparalleled love from the audience after acing each role that he enacted. The kind of determination Kushal shows towards each role signifies his love for acting. Besides acting, there is another thing which Kushal loves a lot — food — and it’s visible in his most recent post on Instagram.

Kushal wrote that whenever he has hunger pangs, his one-stop destination is always a food mall. Kushal was dressed in casual attire and chose spectacles as accessories.

Kushal’s fans were delighted to see their dearest actor’s love for food. They formed a beeline in the comment section writing some humorous comments. A fan wrote that Kushal should have Puranpoli whenever he comes to the food mall. For those who don’t know, Puranpoli is a sweet flatbread. It is stuffed with sweet lentil filling.

Others asked what Kushal chose for food. A user wrote said that Kushal looked so handsome yet Dr Nilesh Sable, host of the show, gives him a lady’s role. Kushal laughed at this comment. Many also guessed that Kushal had Lonavala Chikki for food. For those who don’t know, Chikki is a dessert snack made from jaggery and peanuts. It’s crunchy and very sweet.

Besides their love for food, Kushal also has a flair for comedy. His comic timing has been much appreciated in Chala Hawa Yeu Dya. His acting as a woman has been applauded. What keeps the audience hooked on Kushal’s character is his perfect mannerism and demeanour of a woman.

Besides Chala Hawa Yeu Dya, Kushal’s acting has been loved in films like Pandu, Love Factor, Slambook, Barayan and others. Kushal’s mimicry skills have also been much admired. He once performed in a parody on horror show Ratris Khel Chale 2.

