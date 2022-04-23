Actor Kushboo Sundar in Hospital For Tailbone Procedure, Fans Wish Her 'Speedy Recovery'

Tamil actor-politician Kushboo Sundar on Friday shared a photo of herself from the hospital bed on social media, leaving the fans devastated.

On her various social media handles, she shared an image of herself lying on the hospital bed with a cannula in her hand. She kept the image out of focus and wrote Friday over it. She captioned the photo, “On the road to recovery,"

Advertisement

Various fans showed concern about the actor’s health and wished her to get well soon. When one of the fans asked Kushboo about what happened to her, she replied, “Had a procedure for my tailbone. I am ok now. Thanks" Another fan wished the best for the actress and wrote, “Praying for your speedy recovery mam."

Not just that, Kushboo is keeping herself busy with social media in the hospital. She is actively sharing her hospital moments with her fans. She shared an adorable video of herself trying the quirky filters.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/khushsundar/2821834502559574635/?hl=en

Kushboo also extended her gratitude to the hospital authorities for treating her well and for looking after her. She thanked the ‘best’ doctors and the team.

Kushboo is a multi-talented actor and has also worked as a producer and creative director. She also turned writer for the television serials and wrote the screenplay for the popular show, Meera. Apart from this, the actor-turned-politician is a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.