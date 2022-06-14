Actor Laksh’s Upcoming Telugu Film Gangster Gangaraju to Hit Theatres on June 24

Telugu actor Laksh Chadalavada is riding high on the success of his last film Valayam. The young and energetic actor is now gearing up for this new film Gangster Gangaraju, which will be released in theatres on June 24. The theatrical trailer of the Eeshaan Suryaah directorial was recently released at an event in Hyderabad.

The makers organised a grand event to launch the trailer of the film on June 13. The event was attended by the cast and crew of the film. They interacted with the media and answered the questions related to the film.

The trailer of Gangster Gangaraju portrays Laksh in a macho and action-packed avatar. Laksh’s character has been introduced as a fearless man. Apart from the action sequences, the trailer also reveals the romantic plot of the film. The trailer gives a glimpse into the on-screen chemistry between Laksh and actress Vedika Dutt, who is playing the female lead. The trailer has fun, serious and emotional scene, which indicates the versatility of Laksh.

After Valayam this movie will be Laksh’a second film. In the film Laksh plays the role of a gangster who has enmity with a powerful man of the town. The antagonist is being played by Charan Deep. Vedika Dutt will be playing the love interest of Laksh in the film.

The film, that also casts Vennela Kishore, Srikanth Iyengar, Goparaju Ramana, Rajeshwari Nair, Satya Krishnan, Raviteja Nannimala, Sammeta Gandhi, Annapoorna, Nihar Kapoor, Rajendra, Anu Manasa and Lavanya Reddy, is expected to be an action drama based on a romantic story.

The film is bankrolled by well-known producer Padmavati Chadalavada under his banner Sri Tirumala Tirupati Venkateswara Films and presented by Chadalavada Brothers.

