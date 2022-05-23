Actor Lalit Prabhakar Posts Pics From His Next Medium Spicy

Actor Lalit Prabhakar has shared pictures flaunting his cooking skills in the new movie Medium Spicy. The movie is coming to the theatres on 17 June. The well-known Marathi actor will be accompanied by Sai Tamhankar and Parna Pethe in the film.

Lalit will be playing the pivotal role of a chef in the movie and his character’s name is Nissim. Lalit shared some pictures for his fans on social media, and he received a lot of love from his followers on online platforms.

Lalit can be seen peeling and chopping onions in these pictures. His amazing cooking skills are evident in the pictures and have also been pointed out by his fans. One user wrote, “Perfect chef, following fingers rule." “Chef Nissim, while growing beard and skills," is the caption of the post.

The movie is Mohit Takalkar’s directorial debut. Sai and Lalit together have created quite a buzz for the movie on social media.

Sai shared several posters of the film on social media, and the fans showered them with likes and comments. According to one of the posters, Sai will be playing the role of the head chef in the movie. One can only imagine the sort of chemistry the characters will have in the movie.

The much-awaited movie will also see Sagar Deshmukh, Neha Joshi, Pushkaraj Chirputkar, Ipshita, and veteran actors Neena Kulkarni and Ravindra Mankani in important roles.

