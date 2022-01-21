Home » News » Movies » Actor Lavanya Tripathi Indirectly Refuting Link-Up Rumours With Varun Tej?

Actor Lavanya Tripathi Indirectly Refuting Link-Up Rumours With Varun Tej?

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi have starred in two films, Mister and Rayabhari, exhibiting amazing chemistry on the silver screen.

Entertainment Bureau| Local News Desk
Updated: January 21, 2022, 17:09 IST

Actor Lavanya Tripathi has cleared the air about her wedding rumours. Well, not directly. Not long ago, there were reports about Lavanya’s impending wedding with actor Varun Tej. The rumours gained momentum after Lavanya attended Varun Tej’s 32nd birthday on January 19. A few pictures from this birthday party at Varun’s residence where Lavanya was also seen surfaced on social media.

However, the actor has now rubbished the rumours with her recent post on her Instagram account. Without saying much, the actor put out a few pictures from her residence in Dehradun, indicating that she was home.

Reacting to the rumours indirectly, Lavanya shared pictures, saying that she was at her native place in Dehradun with family. Earlier, Lavanya also attended Varun’s sister wedding ceremony, and in a few viral pictures, she was seen posing with the family members of Varun.

On the work front, Varun next will be seen in a Telugu film Ghani, which is based on the story of a boxer, helmed by Kiran Korrapati and backed by Renaissance Pictures and Allu Bobby Company. The film will star actress Saiee Manjrekar as the female lead.

first published: January 21, 2022, 17:06 IST