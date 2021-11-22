Actor Lijomol Jose 'Caught Rats, Tasted Rat Curry' To Do Justice To Her Jai Bhim Role

Tamil legal drama Jai Bhim, starring South star Suriya, has become one of the most talked-about films of 2021. Released on Amazon Prime Video on November 2, the film is based on a true story in Tamil Nadu where a couple from the marginalised community struggled for justice. Directed by T.J. Gnanavel, Jai Bhim questions the social inequalities prevalent in the country and features Suriya as a lawyer who fights the legal battle for the oppressed couple. Actors Lijomol Jose and K. Manikandan play wife and husband in the movie.

Lijomol portrays the character of Senggeni, a pregnant woman fighting to find her missing husband. The 29-year-old has been garnering praises for her soul-stirring performance in Jai Bhim. Critics have termed her stellar portrayal of an oppressed tribal woman as the heart of the movie, despite the magnetic presence of Suriya.

Advertisement

As effortless as Lijomol’s performance looked in Jai Bhim, the actor went through rigorous preparation for her role of Senggeni. Apart from following a diet regimen, she spent days with tribal women and learned about their lifestyles. In a recent interview, Lijomol revealed that she also took training in catching rats and even tasted rat curry as she went about preparing for her role.

And the hard work paid off. Jai Bhim has become the biggest film of Lijomol’s career, making her an overnight star. After the film’s release, her following on Instagram zoomed past 1.6 lakh and the numbers are only growing.

Lijomol had, however, already established her presence in the Malayalam film industry. She made her Malayalam debut with Maheshinte Prathikaaram in 2016. Starring Fahadh Fassil, the movie became both a commercial and critical success. However, Lijomol featured in a supporting role in the film.

Since then, she has appeared in Malayalam films like Street Lights, Honey Bee 2.5 and others. Lijomol made her Tamil debut with Sivappu Manjal Pachai in 2019.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.